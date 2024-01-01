5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Gambian dalasis

Convert VND to GMD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = D0.002738 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
VND to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GMD
1 VND to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00280.0028
Change-3.00%1.17%
1 VND to GMD stats

The performance of VND to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for VND to GMD was -3.00.

The performance of VND to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for VND to GMD was 1.17.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Gambian Dalasi
1000 VND2.73800 GMD
2000 VND5.47600 GMD
5000 VND13.69000 GMD
10000 VND27.38000 GMD
20000 VND54.76000 GMD
50000 VND136.90000 GMD
100000 VND273.80000 GMD
200000 VND547.60000 GMD
500000 VND1,369.00000 GMD
1000000 VND2,738.00000 GMD
2000000 VND5,476.00000 GMD
5000000 VND13,690.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GMD365.23000 VND
5 GMD1,826.15000 VND
10 GMD3,652.30000 VND
20 GMD7,304.60000 VND
50 GMD18,261.50000 VND
100 GMD36,523.00000 VND
250 GMD91,307.50000 VND
500 GMD182,615.00000 VND
1000 GMD365,230.00000 VND
2000 GMD730,460.00000 VND
5000 GMD1,826,150.00000 VND
10000 GMD3,652,300.00000 VND