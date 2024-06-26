Swedish krona to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 7.904 today, reflecting a -0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.980% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 8.013 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 7.888 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.335% increase in value.