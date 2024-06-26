Swedish krona to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.651 today, reflecting a -0.808% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.654% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.662 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.651 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.