Swedish krona to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a -0.703% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.036 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.036 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.329% increase in value.