Philippine pesos to Omani rials today

Convert PHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ر.ع.0.006653 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
PHP to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 PHP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0069
Low0.00670.0066
Average0.00680.0068
Change-3.15%0.98%
1 PHP to OMR stats

The performance of PHP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0067. This means the 30 day average was 0.0068. The change for PHP to OMR was -3.15.

The performance of PHP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0069 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0068. The change for PHP to OMR was 0.98.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Omani Rial
1 PHP0.00665 OMR
5 PHP0.03326 OMR
10 PHP0.06653 OMR
20 PHP0.13306 OMR
50 PHP0.33264 OMR
100 PHP0.66528 OMR
250 PHP1.66320 OMR
500 PHP3.32639 OMR
1000 PHP6.65279 OMR
2000 PHP13.30558 OMR
5000 PHP33.26395 OMR
10000 PHP66.52790 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Philippine Peso
1 OMR150.31300 PHP
5 OMR751.56500 PHP
10 OMR1,503.13000 PHP
20 OMR3,006.26000 PHP
50 OMR7,515.65000 PHP
100 OMR15,031.30000 PHP
250 OMR37,578.25000 PHP
500 OMR75,156.50000 PHP
1000 OMR150,313.00000 PHP
2000 OMR300,626.00000 PHP
5000 OMR751,565.00000 PHP
10000 OMR1,503,130.00000 PHP