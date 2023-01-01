5000 Philippine pesos to Omani rials

Convert PHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 php
34.733 omr

1.00000 PHP = 0.00695 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.325250.906051.4680.7850531288.1141.057.10005
1 CAD0.75457510.6837081.107710.592381971.968106.4335.35752
1 EUR1.103651.4626111.620160.866451421.61155.6757.83597
1 AUD0.68120.902760.61722510.534778877.45496.08334.83655

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Omani Rial
1 PHP0.00695 OMR
5 PHP0.03473 OMR
10 PHP0.06947 OMR
20 PHP0.13893 OMR
50 PHP0.34733 OMR
100 PHP0.69465 OMR
250 PHP1.73663 OMR
500 PHP3.47325 OMR
1000 PHP6.94651 OMR
2000 PHP13.89302 OMR
5000 PHP34.73255 OMR
10000 PHP69.46510 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Philippine Peso
1 OMR143.95700 PHP
5 OMR719.78500 PHP
10 OMR1439.57000 PHP
20 OMR2879.14000 PHP
50 OMR7197.85000 PHP
100 OMR14395.70000 PHP
250 OMR35989.25000 PHP
500 OMR71978.50000 PHP
1000 OMR143957.00000 PHP
2000 OMR287914.00000 PHP
5000 OMR719785.00000 PHP
10000 OMR1439570.00000 PHP