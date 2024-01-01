Philippine pesos to Macanese patacas today

Convert PHP to MOP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = MOP$0.1383 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
PHP to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 PHP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14340.1445
Low0.13830.1373
Average0.14070.1412
Change-3.30%0.52%
1 PHP to MOP stats

The performance of PHP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1434 and a 30 day low of 0.1383. This means the 30 day average was 0.1407. The change for PHP to MOP was -3.30.

The performance of PHP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1445 and a 90 day low of 0.1373. This means the 90 day average was 0.1412. The change for PHP to MOP was 0.52.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.13832 MOP
5 PHP0.69157 MOP
10 PHP1.38315 MOP
20 PHP2.76630 MOP
50 PHP6.91575 MOP
100 PHP13.83150 MOP
250 PHP34.57875 MOP
500 PHP69.15750 MOP
1000 PHP138.31500 MOP
2000 PHP276.63000 MOP
5000 PHP691.57500 MOP
10000 PHP1,383.15000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP7.22989 PHP
5 MOP36.14945 PHP
10 MOP72.29890 PHP
20 MOP144.59780 PHP
50 MOP361.49450 PHP
100 MOP722.98900 PHP
250 MOP1,807.47250 PHP
500 MOP3,614.94500 PHP
1000 MOP7,229.89000 PHP
2000 MOP14,459.78000 PHP
5000 MOP36,149.45000 PHP
10000 MOP72,298.90000 PHP