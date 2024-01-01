Philippine pesos to Moldovan leus today

Convert PHP to MDL at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = L0.3113 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
PHP to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 PHP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31130.3125
Low0.30440.3018
Average0.30850.3081
Change0.43%2.79%
1 PHP to MDL stats

The performance of PHP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3113 and a 30 day low of 0.3044. This means the 30 day average was 0.3085. The change for PHP to MDL was 0.43.

The performance of PHP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3125 and a 90 day low of 0.3018. This means the 90 day average was 0.3081. The change for PHP to MDL was 2.79.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.19151.9357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558997.931109.9355.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,488.9164.027.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.782101.1054.735

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 PHP0.31134 MDL
5 PHP1.55672 MDL
10 PHP3.11344 MDL
20 PHP6.22688 MDL
50 PHP15.56720 MDL
100 PHP31.13440 MDL
250 PHP77.83600 MDL
500 PHP155.67200 MDL
1000 PHP311.34400 MDL
2000 PHP622.68800 MDL
5000 PHP1,556.72000 MDL
10000 PHP3,113.44000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Philippine Peso
1 MDL3.21188 PHP
5 MDL16.05940 PHP
10 MDL32.11880 PHP
20 MDL64.23760 PHP
50 MDL160.59400 PHP
100 MDL321.18800 PHP
250 MDL802.97000 PHP
500 MDL1,605.94000 PHP
1000 MDL3,211.88000 PHP
2000 MDL6,423.76000 PHP
5000 MDL16,059.40000 PHP
10000 MDL32,118.80000 PHP