Convert MDL to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 Moldovan leus to Philippine pesos

20 mdl
66.08 php

L1.000 MDL = ₱3.304 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2251.3661.49883.4371.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1211.7331.901105.8532.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0931.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Philippine Peso
1 MDL3.30411 PHP
5 MDL16.52055 PHP
10 MDL33.04110 PHP
20 MDL66.08220 PHP
50 MDL165.20550 PHP
100 MDL330.41100 PHP
250 MDL826.02750 PHP
500 MDL1,652.05500 PHP
1000 MDL3,304.11000 PHP
2000 MDL6,608.22000 PHP
5000 MDL16,520.55000 PHP
10000 MDL33,041.10000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 PHP0.30265 MDL
5 PHP1.51327 MDL
10 PHP3.02653 MDL
20 PHP6.05306 MDL
50 PHP15.13265 MDL
100 PHP30.26530 MDL
250 PHP75.66325 MDL
500 PHP151.32650 MDL
1000 PHP302.65300 MDL
2000 PHP605.30600 MDL
5000 PHP1,513.26500 MDL
10000 PHP3,026.53000 MDL