20 Moldovan leus to Philippine pesos

Convert MDL to PHP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₱3.243 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
MDL to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 MDL to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.30913.3091
Low3.23143.2002
Average3.26463.2449
Change-0.09%0.07%
1 MDL to PHP stats

The performance of MDL to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3091 and a 30 day low of 3.2314. This means the 30 day average was 3.2646. The change for MDL to PHP was -0.09.

The performance of MDL to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3091 and a 90 day low of 3.2002. This means the 90 day average was 3.2449. The change for MDL to PHP was 0.07.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3971.53684.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.944106.8082.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96711.160.4191.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Philippine Peso
1 MDL3.24299 PHP
5 MDL16.21495 PHP
10 MDL32.42990 PHP
20 MDL64.85980 PHP
50 MDL162.14950 PHP
100 MDL324.29900 PHP
250 MDL810.74750 PHP
500 MDL1,621.49500 PHP
1000 MDL3,242.99000 PHP
2000 MDL6,485.98000 PHP
5000 MDL16,214.95000 PHP
10000 MDL32,429.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 PHP0.30836 MDL
5 PHP1.54179 MDL
10 PHP3.08358 MDL
20 PHP6.16716 MDL
50 PHP15.41790 MDL
100 PHP30.83580 MDL
250 PHP77.08950 MDL
500 PHP154.17900 MDL
1000 PHP308.35800 MDL
2000 PHP616.71600 MDL
5000 PHP1,541.79000 MDL
10000 PHP3,083.58000 MDL