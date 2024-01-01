Philippine pesos to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert PHP to MAD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = د.م.0.1708 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
PHP to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 PHP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17410.1752
Low0.17010.1689
Average0.17240.1722
Change-0.85%1.12%
1 PHP to MAD stats

The performance of PHP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1741 and a 30 day low of 0.1701. This means the 30 day average was 0.1724. The change for PHP to MAD was -0.85.

The performance of PHP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1752 and a 90 day low of 0.1689. This means the 90 day average was 0.1722. The change for PHP to MAD was 1.12.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.19151.9357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558997.931109.9355.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,488.9164.027.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.782101.1054.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 PHP0.17083 MAD
5 PHP0.85414 MAD
10 PHP1.70827 MAD
20 PHP3.41654 MAD
50 PHP8.54135 MAD
100 PHP17.08270 MAD
250 PHP42.70675 MAD
500 PHP85.41350 MAD
1000 PHP170.82700 MAD
2000 PHP341.65400 MAD
5000 PHP854.13500 MAD
10000 PHP1,708.27000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 MAD5.85387 PHP
5 MAD29.26935 PHP
10 MAD58.53870 PHP
20 MAD117.07740 PHP
50 MAD292.69350 PHP
100 MAD585.38700 PHP
250 MAD1,463.46750 PHP
500 MAD2,926.93500 PHP
1000 MAD5,853.87000 PHP
2000 MAD11,707.74000 PHP
5000 MAD29,269.35000 PHP
10000 MAD58,538.70000 PHP