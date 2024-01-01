Philippine pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert PHP to ILS at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₪0.06538 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
PHP to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 PHP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06760.0679
Low0.06450.0626
Average0.06610.0658
Change-2.46%4.37%
1 PHP to ILS stats

The performance of PHP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0676 and a 30 day low of 0.0645. This means the 30 day average was 0.0661. The change for PHP to ILS was -2.46.

The performance of PHP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0679 and a 90 day low of 0.0626. This means the 90 day average was 0.0658. The change for PHP to ILS was 4.37.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PHP0.06538 ILS
5 PHP0.32691 ILS
10 PHP0.65383 ILS
20 PHP1.30765 ILS
50 PHP3.26914 ILS
100 PHP6.53827 ILS
250 PHP16.34568 ILS
500 PHP32.69135 ILS
1000 PHP65.38270 ILS
2000 PHP130.76540 ILS
5000 PHP326.91350 ILS
10000 PHP653.82700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Philippine Peso
1 ILS15.29460 PHP
5 ILS76.47300 PHP
10 ILS152.94600 PHP
20 ILS305.89200 PHP
50 ILS764.73000 PHP
100 ILS1,529.46000 PHP
250 ILS3,823.65000 PHP
500 ILS7,647.30000 PHP
1000 ILS15,294.60000 PHP
2000 ILS30,589.20000 PHP
5000 ILS76,473.00000 PHP
10000 ILS152,946.00000 PHP