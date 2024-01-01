Philippine pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert PHP to HKD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.1343 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
PHP to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 PHP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13930.1403
Low0.13430.1333
Average0.13660.1371
Change-3.29%0.53%
1 PHP to HKD stats

The performance of PHP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1393 and a 30 day low of 0.1343. This means the 30 day average was 0.1366. The change for PHP to HKD was -3.29.

The performance of PHP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1403 and a 90 day low of 0.1333. This means the 90 day average was 0.1371. The change for PHP to HKD was 0.53.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PHP0.13429 HKD
5 PHP0.67147 HKD
10 PHP1.34294 HKD
20 PHP2.68588 HKD
50 PHP6.71470 HKD
100 PHP13.42940 HKD
250 PHP33.57350 HKD
500 PHP67.14700 HKD
1000 PHP134.29400 HKD
2000 PHP268.58800 HKD
5000 PHP671.47000 HKD
10000 PHP1,342.94000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Philippine Peso
100 HKD744.63500 PHP
200 HKD1,489.27000 PHP
300 HKD2,233.90500 PHP
500 HKD3,723.17500 PHP
1000 HKD7,446.35000 PHP
2000 HKD14,892.70000 PHP
2500 HKD18,615.87500 PHP
3000 HKD22,339.05000 PHP
4000 HKD29,785.40000 PHP
5000 HKD37,231.75000 PHP
10000 HKD74,463.50000 PHP
20000 HKD148,927.00000 PHP