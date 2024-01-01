Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert PHP to AED at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = د.إ0.06348 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 PHP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06570.0661
Low0.06350.0627
Average0.06460.0647
Change-3.14%0.99%
View full history

1 PHP to AED stats

The performance of PHP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0657 and a 30 day low of 0.0635. This means the 30 day average was 0.0646. The change for PHP to AED was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0661 and a 90 day low of 0.0627. This means the 90 day average was 0.0647. The change for PHP to AED was 0.99.

Track market ratesView PHP to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.15151.8257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.118109.8795.149
1 EUR1.081.49311.6220.8331,489.69163.9957.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.238101.0854.737

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PHP0.06348 AED
5 PHP0.31740 AED
10 PHP0.63479 AED
20 PHP1.26959 AED
50 PHP3.17397 AED
100 PHP6.34793 AED
250 PHP15.86983 AED
500 PHP31.73965 AED
1000 PHP63.47930 AED
2000 PHP126.95860 AED
5000 PHP317.39650 AED
10000 PHP634.79300 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 AED15.75320 PHP
5 AED78.76600 PHP
10 AED157.53200 PHP
20 AED315.06400 PHP
50 AED787.66000 PHP
100 AED1,575.32000 PHP
250 AED3,938.30000 PHP
500 AED7,876.60000 PHP
1000 AED15,753.20000 PHP
2000 AED31,506.40000 PHP
5000 AED78,766.00000 PHP
10000 AED157,532.00000 PHP