Mexican pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert MXN to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
5889.84 cve

1.00000 MXN = 5.88984 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
How to convert Mexican pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MXN5.88984 CVE
5 MXN29.44920 CVE
10 MXN58.89840 CVE
20 MXN117.79680 CVE
50 MXN294.49200 CVE
100 MXN588.98400 CVE
250 MXN1472.46000 CVE
500 MXN2944.92000 CVE
1000 MXN5889.84000 CVE
2000 MXN11779.68000 CVE
5000 MXN29449.20000 CVE
10000 MXN58898.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mexican Peso
1 CVE0.16978 MXN
5 CVE0.84892 MXN
10 CVE1.69784 MXN
20 CVE3.39568 MXN
50 CVE8.48920 MXN
100 CVE16.97840 MXN
250 CVE42.44600 MXN
500 CVE84.89200 MXN
1000 CVE169.78400 MXN
2000 CVE339.56800 MXN
5000 CVE848.92000 MXN
10000 CVE1697.84000 MXN