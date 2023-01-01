20 Kenyan shillings to Guyanaese dollars

Convert KES to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 kes
27.07 gyd

1.00000 KES = 1.35360 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8626851.0980591.30311.465241.623250.9443118.7465
1 GBP1.1591711.273105.851.698691.881881.0946221.7333
1 USD0.91070.785546183.15021.33441.478310.8596517.0725
1 INR0.01095250.009447310.012026410.01604810.01777870.01033850.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KES1.35360 GYD
5 KES6.76800 GYD
10 KES13.53600 GYD
20 KES27.07200 GYD
50 KES67.68000 GYD
100 KES135.36000 GYD
250 KES338.40000 GYD
500 KES676.80000 GYD
1000 KES1353.60000 GYD
2000 KES2707.20000 GYD
5000 KES6768.00000 GYD
10000 KES13536.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 GYD0.73877 KES
5 GYD3.69386 KES
10 GYD7.38772 KES
20 GYD14.77544 KES
50 GYD36.93860 KES
100 GYD73.87720 KES
250 GYD184.69300 KES
500 GYD369.38600 KES
1000 GYD738.77200 KES
2000 GYD1477.54400 KES
5000 GYD3693.86000 KES
10000 GYD7387.72000 KES