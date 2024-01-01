5 Danish kroner to Salvadoran colóns

Convert DKK to SVC at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₡1.267 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 DKK to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31311.3131
Low1.26721.2647
Average1.28911.2917
Change-2.79%-0.40%
View full history

1 DKK to SVC stats

The performance of DKK to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3131 and a 30 day low of 1.2672. This means the 30 day average was 1.2891. The change for DKK to SVC was -2.79.

The performance of DKK to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3131 and a 90 day low of 1.2647. This means the 90 day average was 1.2917. The change for DKK to SVC was -0.40.

Track market ratesView DKK to SVC chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3920.832300.21.61711.79890.806
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49810.92384.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3520.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941360.8491.94414.182109.151

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Salvadoran Colón
1 DKK1.26725 SVC
5 DKK6.33625 SVC
10 DKK12.67250 SVC
20 DKK25.34500 SVC
50 DKK63.36250 SVC
100 DKK126.72500 SVC
250 DKK316.81250 SVC
500 DKK633.62500 SVC
1000 DKK1,267.25000 SVC
2000 DKK2,534.50000 SVC
5000 DKK6,336.25000 SVC
10000 DKK12,672.50000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Danish Krone
1 SVC0.78911 DKK
5 SVC3.94555 DKK
10 SVC7.89110 DKK
20 SVC15.78220 DKK
50 SVC39.45550 DKK
100 SVC78.91100 DKK
250 SVC197.27750 DKK
500 SVC394.55500 DKK
1000 SVC789.11000 DKK
2000 SVC1,578.22000 DKK
5000 SVC3,945.55000 DKK
10000 SVC7,891.10000 DKK