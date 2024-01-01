20 Danish kroner to Dominican pesos

Convert DKK to DOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $8.711 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
DKK to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DOP
1 DKK to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.02679.0267
Low8.71158.5796
Average8.86018.8365
Change-2.81%1.15%
1 DKK to DOP stats

The performance of DKK to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0267 and a 30 day low of 8.7115. This means the 30 day average was 8.8601. The change for DKK to DOP was -2.81.

The performance of DKK to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0267 and a 90 day low of 8.5796. This means the 90 day average was 8.8365. The change for DKK to DOP was 1.15.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.0891.61611.79490.784
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92384.087
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3520.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.8491.94314.181109.165

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Dominican Peso
1 DKK8.71105 DOP
5 DKK43.55525 DOP
10 DKK87.11050 DOP
20 DKK174.22100 DOP
50 DKK435.55250 DOP
100 DKK871.10500 DOP
250 DKK2,177.76250 DOP
500 DKK4,355.52500 DOP
1000 DKK8,711.05000 DOP
2000 DKK17,422.10000 DOP
5000 DKK43,555.25000 DOP
10000 DKK87,110.50000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Danish Krone
1 DOP0.11480 DKK
5 DOP0.57399 DKK
10 DOP1.14797 DKK
20 DOP2.29594 DKK
50 DOP5.73985 DKK
100 DOP11.47970 DKK
250 DOP28.69925 DKK
500 DOP57.39850 DKK
1000 DOP114.79700 DKK
2000 DOP229.59400 DKK
5000 DOP573.98500 DKK
10000 DOP1,147.97000 DKK