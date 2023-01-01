Cape Verdean escudos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CVE to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
1,084.40 bdt

1.00000 CVE = 1.08440 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1.08440 BDT
5 CVE5.42200 BDT
10 CVE10.84400 BDT
20 CVE21.68800 BDT
50 CVE54.22000 BDT
100 CVE108.44000 BDT
250 CVE271.10000 BDT
500 CVE542.20000 BDT
1000 CVE1084.40000 BDT
2000 CVE2168.80000 BDT
5000 CVE5422.00000 BDT
10000 CVE10844.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0.92217 CVE
5 BDT4.61083 CVE
10 BDT9.22167 CVE
20 BDT18.44334 CVE
50 BDT46.10835 CVE
100 BDT92.21670 CVE
250 BDT230.54175 CVE
500 BDT461.08350 CVE
1000 BDT922.16700 CVE
2000 BDT1844.33400 CVE
5000 BDT4610.83500 CVE
10000 BDT9221.67000 CVE