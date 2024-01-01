Cape Verdean escudos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CVE to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
1,142.92 bdt

Esc1.000 CVE = Tk1.143 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1,14292 BDT
5 CVE5,71460 BDT
10 CVE11,42920 BDT
20 CVE22,85840 BDT
50 CVE57,14600 BDT
100 CVE114,29200 BDT
250 CVE285,73000 BDT
500 CVE571,46000 BDT
1000 CVE1.142,92000 BDT
2000 CVE2.285,84000 BDT
5000 CVE5.714,60000 BDT
10000 CVE11.429,20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0,87495 CVE
5 BDT4,37477 CVE
10 BDT8,74953 CVE
20 BDT17,49906 CVE
50 BDT43,74765 CVE
100 BDT87,49530 CVE
250 BDT218,73825 CVE
500 BDT437,47650 CVE
1000 BDT874,95300 CVE
2000 BDT1.749,90600 CVE
5000 BDT4.374,76500 CVE
10000 BDT8.749,53000 CVE