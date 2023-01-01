amount-spellout.1000 Cape Verdean escudos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert CVE to BDT at the real exchange rate

1.000 cve
1.096,21 bdt

1.00000 CVE = 1.09621 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869481.108292.18611.465651.619580.9335318.7952
1 GBP1.1501111.27455106.0241.685661.86271.0736621.6165
1 USD0.902350.784591183.18541.322551.461450.8423516.9601
1 INR0.01084760.009431830.012021310.01589880.01756860.01012620.203883

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1.09621 BDT
5 CVE5.48105 BDT
10 CVE10.96210 BDT
20 CVE21.92420 BDT
50 CVE54.81050 BDT
100 CVE109.62100 BDT
250 CVE274.05250 BDT
500 CVE548.10500 BDT
1000 CVE1096.21000 BDT
2000 CVE2192.42000 BDT
5000 CVE5481.05000 BDT
10000 CVE10962.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0.91224 CVE
5 BDT4.56118 CVE
10 BDT9.12235 CVE
20 BDT18.24470 CVE
50 BDT45.61175 CVE
100 BDT91.22350 CVE
250 BDT228.05875 CVE
500 BDT456.11750 CVE
1000 BDT912.23500 CVE
2000 BDT1824.47000 CVE
5000 BDT4561.17500 CVE
10000 BDT9122.35000 CVE