1.00000 BSD = 28.68360 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
How to convert Bahamian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BSD28.68360 TRY
5 BSD143.41800 TRY
10 BSD286.83600 TRY
20 BSD573.67200 TRY
50 BSD1434.18000 TRY
100 BSD2868.36000 TRY
250 BSD7170.90000 TRY
500 BSD14341.80000 TRY
1000 BSD28683.60000 TRY
2000 BSD57367.20000 TRY
5000 BSD143418.00000 TRY
10000 BSD286836.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahamian Dollar
1 TRY0.03486 BSD
5 TRY0.17432 BSD
10 TRY0.34863 BSD
20 TRY0.69726 BSD
50 TRY1.74316 BSD
100 TRY3.48631 BSD
250 TRY8.71578 BSD
500 TRY17.43155 BSD
1000 TRY34.86310 BSD
2000 TRY69.72620 BSD
5000 TRY174.31550 BSD
10000 TRY348.63100 BSD