Bahamian dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert BSD to TRY at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = TL34.54 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 BSD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.576434.5764
Low34.208333.9146
Average34.348334.1968
Change0.85%1.70%
View full history

1 BSD to TRY stats

The performance of BSD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.5764 and a 30 day low of 34.2083. This means the 30 day average was 34.3483. The change for BSD to TRY was 0.85.

The performance of BSD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.5764 and a 90 day low of 33.9146. This means the 90 day average was 34.1968. The change for BSD to TRY was 1.70.

Track market ratesView BSD to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.0410.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44211.2130.95912.9560.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BSD34.54260 TRY
5 BSD172.71300 TRY
10 BSD345.42600 TRY
20 BSD690.85200 TRY
50 BSD1,727.13000 TRY
100 BSD3,454.26000 TRY
250 BSD8,635.65000 TRY
500 BSD17,271.30000 TRY
1000 BSD34,542.60000 TRY
2000 BSD69,085.20000 TRY
5000 BSD172,713.00000 TRY
10000 BSD345,426.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahamian Dollar
1 TRY0.02895 BSD
5 TRY0.14475 BSD
10 TRY0.28950 BSD
20 TRY0.57900 BSD
50 TRY1.44749 BSD
100 TRY2.89498 BSD
250 TRY7.23745 BSD
500 TRY14.47490 BSD
1000 TRY28.94980 BSD
2000 TRY57.89960 BSD
5000 TRY144.74900 BSD
10000 TRY289.49800 BSD