Bangladeshi takas to South African rand today

Convert BDT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
165.34 zar

1.00000 BDT = 0.16534 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084490.2681.488611.674230.9649518.7472
1 GBP1.142611.23905103.1411.700911.9131.1025521.4208
1 USD0.922150.80707183.24231.372751.543920.8898517.2881
1 INR0.01107810.009695430.012013110.0164910.01854740.01068990.207684

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South African Rand
1 BDT0.16534 ZAR
5 BDT0.82668 ZAR
10 BDT1.65335 ZAR
20 BDT3.30670 ZAR
50 BDT8.26675 ZAR
100 BDT16.53350 ZAR
250 BDT41.33375 ZAR
500 BDT82.66750 ZAR
1000 BDT165.33500 ZAR
2000 BDT330.67000 ZAR
5000 BDT826.67500 ZAR
10000 BDT1653.35000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZAR6.04834 BDT
5 ZAR30.24170 BDT
10 ZAR60.48340 BDT
20 ZAR120.96680 BDT
50 ZAR302.41700 BDT
100 ZAR604.83400 BDT
250 ZAR1512.08500 BDT
500 ZAR3024.17000 BDT
1000 ZAR6048.34000 BDT
2000 ZAR12096.68000 BDT
5000 ZAR30241.70000 BDT
10000 ZAR60483.40000 BDT