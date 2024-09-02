Barbadian dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Czech korunas is currently 11.311 today, reflecting a -0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 11.334 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 11.181 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.