바베이도스 달러 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 11.585 today, reflecting a 0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.041% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 11.593 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 11.363 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.826% decrease in value.