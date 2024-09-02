Barbadian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 49.987 today, reflecting a -0.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 50.112 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 49.479 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.