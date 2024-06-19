바베이도스 달러 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 51.466 today, reflecting a -0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 51.772 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 51.147 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.294% decrease in value.