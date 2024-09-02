Barbadian dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 456.633 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 459.260 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 452.575 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.