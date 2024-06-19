바베이도스 달러 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 칠레 페소로 is currently 468.475 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 470.525 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 455.480 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.339% decrease in value.