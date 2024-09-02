Barbadian dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 1.836 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.836 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.836 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.003% decrease in value.