바베이도스 달러 to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 1.837 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.837 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.836 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.007% increase in value.