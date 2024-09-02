Netherlands Antillean guilder to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Vanuatu vatus is currently 66.486 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 66.654 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 66.293 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.