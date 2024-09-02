Netherlands Antillean guilder to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,520.590 today, reflecting a 0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.729% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,520.590 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,505.030 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.