Netherlands Antillean guilder to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to New Taiwan dollars is currently 17.871 today, reflecting a 0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 17.873 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 17.769 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.480% decrease in value.