Netherlands Antillean guilder to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Swedish kronor is currently 5.733 today, reflecting a -0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.596% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 5.744 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.663 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.