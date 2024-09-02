Netherlands Antillean guilder to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Serbian dinars is currently 59.159 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.258% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 59.163 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 58.393 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.