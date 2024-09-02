Netherlands Antillean guilder to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.172 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.078% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.177 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.153 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.