Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nepalese rupees is currently 74.970 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.034% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 75.048 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 74.925 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.094% decrease in value.