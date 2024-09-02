Netherlands Antillean guilder to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Norwegian kroner is currently 5.925 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.939 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.841 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.522% decrease in value.