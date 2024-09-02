Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malaysian ringgits is currently 2.421 today, reflecting a 0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.954% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 2.444 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 2.408 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.