Netherlands Antillean guilder to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Macanese patacas is currently 4.487 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.032% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 4.490 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.485 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.034% decrease in value.