Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lesotho lotis is currently 9.971 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.547% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 9.971 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 9.851 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.494% decrease in value.