Netherlands Antillean guilder to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Laotian kips is currently 12,342.200 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.137% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 12,359.100 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 12,332.700 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.174% decrease in value.