Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 269.170 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.457% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 270.405 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 268.237 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.438% decrease in value.