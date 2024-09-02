Netherlands Antillean guilder to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.396 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.064% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.396 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.396 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.092% increase in value.