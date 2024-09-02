Netherlands Antillean guilder to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Hungarian forints is currently 198.637 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 198.654 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 196.265 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.