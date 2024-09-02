Netherlands Antillean guilder to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Haitian gourdes is currently 73.310 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 73.441 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 73.159 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.