Netherlands Antillean guilder to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 4.320 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 4.326 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 4.319 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.