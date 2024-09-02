Netherlands Antillean guilder to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Gambian dalasis is currently 39.226 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.291% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 39.370 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 38.669 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.403% increase in value.